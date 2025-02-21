Robot War: Inside Ukraine's battlefront of steel and circuits

Ukraine’s battlefield is rapidly transforming into a proving ground for the future of warfare, where human resilience and technological innovation converge. The rise of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and robotic systems reflects Ukraine’s strategic shift toward high-tech solutions designed to save soldiers' lives while striking powerful blows against Russian forces.

Among the soldiers adapting to this new war is a 25-year-old reconnaissance specialist who goes by the callsign Athena. Battle-hardened, twice injured, and resilient, Athena embodies Ukraine’s determination. Her tattoo — a figure in a gas mask — commemorates a day when Russian forces, she says, tried to poison her unit near Bakhmut.

“The war is evolving,” she says. “We have to evolve with it.”

Athena’s unit deploys at night, using robots to deliver ammunition and supplies to the frontlines. The danger remains palpable. Pilots walk behind robots through minefields, relying on the machines to trigger explosives first.

“Safer,” Athena says, “but not remotely safe.”

Brains Over Bodies: The Makers of War Machines

In a nondescript warehouse near Kyiv, Grisha oversees Ukraine’s burgeoning robotics industry. Before the war, Grisha made cosmetics. Now, he engineers machines that kill.

“We purchased hoverboards for their wheels,” he laughs. “Our aim is simple: cheap, efficient, and tough military ground drones.”

Grisha’s prized creation — the Mangel drone — costs $3,000, less than a single artillery shell. Its name? Ukrainian slang for “barbecue” — “To blow up Russian tanks and make barbecue.” On the battlefield, these drones are stealthy and lethal. By the time Russian forces hear them, he says, it’s too late.

Grisha, whose father serves as a frontline surgeon, sees no contradiction.

RELATED STORY | Bionic Warriors: Transforming wounded soldiers with cutting-edge tech

“I’m working to save lives,” he says. “Every drone we send means one less soldier exposed.”

Ukraine’s battlefield has become a global testing ground. Foreign military tech firms line up for opportunities to test their latest machines against a real enemy.

“It’s the perfect playground,” Grisha admits, “to test your devices on real humans.”

In December, history was made. The Ukrainian National Guard’s Khartiia Brigade conducted the world’s first unmanned ground assault — no Ukrainian boots on the ground. FPV drones screamed overhead. Gun-toting ground bots rolled forward. Russian defenses crumbled under this mechanical onslaught.

RELATED STORY | In the Shadows: Darwin's War