Russia says it fended off Ukrainian drones as war talks begin in Saudi Arabia

Ukraine carried out one of its largest attacks since Russia's invasion in 2022, firing around 300 drones, with at least 70 of them targeting the Moscow region, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attacks, which happened as talks began in Saudi Arabia between U.S. officials and representatives from Ukraine to try to lay out a framework for a peace deal, reportedly hit oil facilities throughout the country.

Officials in Moscow claimed that Ukraine was targeting civilian buildings, but the attacks were mostly averted. However, Ukraine said it managed to hit oil facilities not just in the Moscow region but across the country.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-Ukraine talks may hinge on two key issues. One is the resumption of intelligence sharing, which was suspended following a contentious meeting between former President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected to meet with a top Zelenskyy adviser to assess Ukraine’s willingness to make compromises to end the war.

It remains unclear what concessions Russia would need to make for a peace deal to be reached.

