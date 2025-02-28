Zelenskyy's White House visit: A crucial moment for Ukrainian-US relations

President Donald Trump is set to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House on Friday as Ukraine attempts to maintain United States support against Russia.

President Trump has made some of America's European allies anxious by opening lines of communication with Russia for the first time since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. He has stated that he has talked directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this month, President Trump referred to Zelenskyy as a "dictator without elections" and added that "Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left."

RELATED STORY | US, UK leaders emphasize unity as they seek peace in Ukraine

The Trump administration has insisted that Russia must be involved in peace talks to bring an end to the war.

In exchange for America's continued military backing of Ukraine, the White House expects Zelenskyy to sign an agreement allowing the U.S. access to Ukraine's rare minerals and energy sources. While the exact details of the agreement have not been published, White House officials have indicated that the deal does not come with security assurances.

The Trump administration has also discussed implementing a peacekeeping agreement, which could potentially see U.S. and European troops deployed to prevent Ukraine and Russia from fighting each other.

As President Trump prepares to welcome Zelenskyy, he seemingly walked back his earlier comments calling the Ukrainian leader a dictator.

RELATED STORY | Trump's 'America First' agenda faces European scrutiny as UK's prime minister visits

On Thursday, when asked if he regretted calling Zelenskyy a dictator, he responded, "Did I say that? I can't believe I said that. Next question."

Later in the day, President Trump was asked if he would apologize to Zelenskyy for the comment.

"I think we're gonna have a very good meeting tomorrow morning," he said. "We're gonna get along really well, OK? We have a lot of respect. I have a lot of respect for him. We've given them a lot of equipment and a lot of money, but they have fought very bravely, no matter how you figure it."