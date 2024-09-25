Jason George revives 'Grey's Anatomy' role as Dr. Ben Warren returns to the show

Die-hard fans of the long-running hit ABC show "Grey's Anatomy" have been with the series for years as it now prepares to kick off its 21st season on television.

Actor Jason George, one of the shows stars, plays the role of Dr. Ben Warren. George also acts in the ABC show "Station 19" which portrays Warren's journey as he makes a career switch from doctor to firefighter in the spin off.

George, who spoke to Scripps News from his home in Los Angeles, jokingly likened his experience acting in the roles — and now being back home — to how a student in college feels after putting in the work and graduating, to then move back home with their parents.

"It's your place, it's totally comfortable, but at the same time there's a part of you that is like 'I was doing my own thing for a second, but...'" he said.

George said he has loved playing the roles, and says his production staff has treated the actors well.

Fans have enjoyed "Grey's Anatomy" for over two decades as it has aired on televisions across the U.S. and the globe.

George didn't give away any spoilers for the 21st season of the show, but said as the season premieres on Thursday Sept. 26 fans will "get some feels."

He said so many of the favorite doctors are "on the outs" with the hospital, which should bring in a lot of drama.

The show's season premiere will air on ABC, and will be available on streaming for Hulu customers.