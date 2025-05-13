Watch Now
'The Office' is getting a spinoff series on Peacock called 'The Paper'

Original "The Office" actor Oscar Nunez will star in the series.
Gus Ruelas/AP
Co-stars, Jenna Fischer, left and Steve Carell, center, along with the rest of the cast of "The Office" is honored by The Screen Actors Guild awards show for their nomination as "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series" on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2007 in Los Angeles. Carrel also received the nomination award for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series" for his work in "The Office" and except on behave of the cast of "Little Miss Sunshine" the nomination for " Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Motion Picture."
Peacock has announced a new spinoff of the popular sitcom "The Office" called "The Paper," set to premiere in September.

The new mockumentary comedy series will follow the same fictional documentary crew to Toledo, Ohio, where they embed with a local newspaper called "The Truth Teller."

The struggling newspaper is led by a publisher eager to revive it.

Original "The Office" actor Oscar Nunez will star in the series.

The show is produced by "The Office" creator Greg Daniels and Michael Koman.

