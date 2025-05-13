'The Office' is getting a spinoff series on Peacock called 'The Paper'

Peacock has announced a new spinoff of the popular sitcom "The Office" called "The Paper," set to premiere in September.

The new mockumentary comedy series will follow the same fictional documentary crew to Toledo, Ohio, where they embed with a local newspaper called "The Truth Teller."

The struggling newspaper is led by a publisher eager to revive it.

Original "The Office" actor Oscar Nunez will star in the series.

The show is produced by "The Office" creator Greg Daniels and Michael Koman.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.