Harris blasts Trump on 'The View': 'People are ready for a new generation of leadership'

Vice President Kamala Harris continued her media blitz Tuesday with an appearance on ABC's "The View," looking to shore up support for her campaign while criticizing former President Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump prefers to run on problems instead of fixing problems. He's not solution-oriented," Harris told the hosts. "And again, I will invite people, if you really need to know how he thinks — since he doesn't do these kinds of interviews — watch his rallies. He spends full-time engaged in grievance about what has happened to him. He spends full-time perpetuating lies and misinformation ... and I think — again, back to the point in this election — people are ready for a new generation of leadership that's about fixing problems."

Harris' appearance on "The View" comes a little less than two weeks after President Biden joined the show, telling the hosts that he was "at peace" with his decision to drop out of the race and endorse Harris. She explained Tuesday how "surreal" the moment was when she was with her nieces and got that phone call.

"The phone rings, so I said, 'Auntie will be right back.' And it was the president and he told me his decision," Harris recalled. "And I'll tell you, the first thing that I asked was, 'Are you sure?' Because what a big decision, and historic. And we talked for a while ... and then the rest of the day was, I mean, it was surreal."

Reflecting on her time as vice president, Harris was asked whether there is anything she would've done differently than President Biden over the course of the past four years.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I’ve been a part of — of the decisions that have had impact,” Harris responded, before highlighting things like lowering drug prices and bringing back manufacturing jobs. "... Those were all a shared priority."

Harris continued her media tour Tuesday by sitting down for an interview with radio show host Howard Stern, in which the two discussed her career as a prosecutor, the future of abortion access, as well as her thoughts on things like the Supreme Court, overseas wars, and other hot-button issues.

Also Tuesday, Harris is expected to appear on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." According to CBS, it will mark her seventh time on the show — but first since landing her party's nomination for president.

Earlier this week, Harris appeared on "60 Minutes" and the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

The media appearances follow criticism from Republicans in recent months who accused Harris of avoiding formal sit-down interviews since replacing President Biden atop the Democratic ticket. But with the election now just four weeks away, Harris' broader media outreach effort continues.