Rosie Perez talks about new Apple TV+ limited series 'Before' to premiere this month

Apple TV+'s new limited series "Before" — set to premiere this month — takes a look, as the title suggests, at some thrilling and sometimes frightening ways we deal with the past, actress Rosie Perez told Scripps News.

The film star said acting in a lead role alongside actor and executive producer Billy Crystal was a great experience.

The series, which will premiere globally in just days, tells the story of child psychologist Dr. Eli Adler who "encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli's past," Apple TV writes.

Perez plays the role of a foster mother, and says her own past in the foster system helped her in the role. She says she was originally offered another role in the project, but pushed for the one she ended up playing.

"It was a heavy lift, it's a very dark and heavy, emotional role," Perez said. "I just kind of dig down into the truth of the situation."

Perez said Crystal was very supportive of her as she was working through the character.

"Before" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Oct. 25.