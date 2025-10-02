FCC chair to testify before Senate over threats against ABC, Disney for Kimmel comments

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr is set to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee over his threats of regulatory action against ABC and its parent company, Disney.

The controversy stems from Carr's response to late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel's comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Carr threatened regulatory measures against the network and Disney in response to Kimmel's remarks, leading to two media companies that own ABC stations across the country to preempt his show.

ABC followed, but later brought Kimmel's show back after discussions.

The FCC chair's comments have drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle. Republican Ted Cruz of Texas was the first to publicly condemn Carr's position.

Cruz called the move "dangerous" for the government to decide what speech is allowed and which is not.

A date for the Senate Commerce Committee hearing has not been set.

