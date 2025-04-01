'Full House' star Dave Coulier reportedly cancer-free 5 months after diagnosis

Just months after revealing he had been diagnosed with an advanced form of cancer, "Full House" actor Dave Coulier is reportedly now cancer-free.

According to People magazine, a representative for Coulier confirmed to the outlet on Monday that he was cancer-free. "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure also confirmed the news, sharing a selfie on social media of herself alongside Coulier and his wife Melissa with the caption "DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!!"

"Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let's show him with all the love in the world!" the actress wrote, along with three heart emojis.

Coulier, 65, who is perhaps best known for his role as Joey Gladstone in the hit sitcom "Full House," announced in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The actor told NBC's Today show at the time that he had noticed when he fell ill with a cold that lymph nodes in his neck or armpits would would swell whenever he would get sick, but then one time he developed a lump the size of a golf ball in his groin.

Coulier said he underwent a variety of tests and scans to ensure he was healthy. While all tests came back normal, doctors wanted to biopsy the lymph node as a precaution. When the results returned, Coulier learned of his diagnosis.

“(My doctors) said, ‘Hey, we wish we had better news, but you have non-Hodgkin lymphoma, B-cell lymphoma,’” Coulier recounted. “It was a shock.”

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that begins in the lymph system, according to the American Cancer Society. But doctors told Coulier that because his disease hadn't spread to at least one organ outside the lymph system, there was a 90% curability rate and he immediately started undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Coulier's wife, Melissa, told the Scripps News Group in January that there were many ups and downs her husband faced during the treatment process, but said his strength comes from family.

"I think it's just innately in him. He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it," she said. "I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them."