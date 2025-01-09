1
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
LA wildfires impacting high-profile sporting events
AP via Scripps News
California Wildfires
The Los Angeles landmarks from film and TV that were damaged by wildfires
AP via Scripps News
Crime
'Unacceptable:' Looters taking advantage of wildfire-ravaged homes in California
Taylor O'Bier
Celebrity
Celebrity homes are among thousands of structures destroyed in wildfires
AP via Scripps News
California Wildfires
Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires
Scripps News Staff
California Wildfires
Nearly 180,000 under evacuation orders in Los Angeles from devastating wildfires
Scripps News Staff
California Wildfires
Hollywood Hills fire is latest to wreak havoc on Los Angeles area
AP via Scripps News
California Wildfires
It's not really the right time for nasty California fires. What changed that?
AP via Scripps News
California Wildfires
President Biden promises full federal support as California tackles wildfires
Scripps News Staff
California Wildfires
Vice President Harris' neighborhood evacuated as wildfires bear down on LA
Scripps News Staff
California Wildfires
School used to film dozens of movies, TV shows destroyed in Los Angeles wildfire
Justin Boggs
California Wildfires
5 dead, 100,000 evacuated as extreme wind drives Los Angeles-area wildfires
Justin Boggs
California Wildfires
30,000 under evacuation orders as wildfire whips through Los Angeles hills
AP via Scripps News
