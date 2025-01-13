Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24 as crews brace for more strong winds

The death toll from wildfires still raging in the Los Angeles area continues to rise as firefighters prepare for more strong winds forecast this week in the region.

In a Sunday update from the Los Angeles County medical examiner, the death toll from the fires has increased to at least 24 people as dozens of others remain missing or unaccounted for.

RELATED STORY | What's next for California residents who lost their homes in the wildfires

The massive Palisades Fire, the largest in Los Angeles County history, is continuing to grow after officials ordered additional evacuations over the weekend. It was the largest of several active fires burning in the Los Angeles area.

While Hurricane-force wind gusts fueled the flames last week, those winds have since subsided slightly in the Los Angeles area, perhaps giving firefighters an opportunity to better contain the fires.

However, areas north and east of Los Angeles remain under a red flag warning, meaning conditions are favorable for wildfire development.

Fire status as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire:



Palisades Fire, Pacific Palisades: 23,713 acres, 14% contained

Eaton Fire, North Pasadena and Altadena: 14,117 acres, 33% contained

Hurst Fire, Sylmar area: 799 acres. 95% contained

CNN A map provided by CNN showing the Palisades, Hurst and Eaton fires in Southern California.

Officials said an estimated 150,000 people in the Los Angeles County area remain under evacuation orders as firefighters struggle to contain the flames fanned by the strong winds. Red flag warnings in the area are not expected to expire until Wednesday.

RELATED STORY | 'We need competent, good governance': Vance points blame at Newsom as LA wildfires rage

Amid a slew of misinformation online, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said over the weekend that the state has launched a new website to "ensure the public has access to fact-based data" regarding the fires. He's also deployed additional resources to the region as crews work to protect homes and historical landmarks from being engulfed by the flames.

"I'm deploying 1,000 more California National Guard service members to Los Angeles," Newsom said in a statement Sunday. "The now approx. 2,500 service members mobilized will continue to help keep the communities devastated by the fires safe."

According to Newsom, over 7,500 firefighters are currently deployed to combat the blazes. However, officials continue to warn residents to heed evacuation orders, especially because weather conditions may quickly deteriorate over the coming days.

RELATED STORY | NFL moves Rams-Vikings playoff game to Arizona amid massive LA wildfires

Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to provide relief for the Southern California wildfires where it’s needed most.

It’s easy to make a difference. Just text SCRIPPS to 50155 or scan the QR code. Every dollar you give goes directly to those impacted by these devastating fires.