'We need competent, good governance': Vance points blame at Newsom as LA wildfires rage

Vice President-elect JD Vance — like President-elect Donald Trump — is taking aim at California leadership as wildfires continue to rage in the southern part of the state.

Appearing Sunday on Fox News, Vance criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom for "very bad decisions" leading up to the wildfires, which have claimed the lives of at least 16 people and destroyed thousands of structures and landmarks in the Los Angeles area.

RELATED STORY | Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as crews fight heavy winds to save homes and landmarks

"We have to do a better job. We need competent, good governance," Vance said. "Now that doesn't mean you can't criticize the governor of California for I think some very bad decisions over a very long period of time. I mean, some of these reservoirs have been dry for 15, 20 years. The fire hydrants are being reported as going dry while the firefighters are tying to put out these fires. There is a serious lack of competent governance in California and I think it's part of the reason why these fires have gotten so bad."

"President Trump is committed to doing a better job when it comes to disaster relief," Vance added. "That's true for the hurricane victims and flood victims in North Carolina. It’s true for the fire victims in California. We just, we have to do a better job."

RELATED STORY | Why did fire hydrants run dry amid Los Angeles fires? It's a familiar problem in disasters

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, inviting him to come see the effects of the wildfires after Trump criticized Newsom's handling of the disaster and propagated misinformation about response efforts.

"In the spirit of this great country, we must not politicize human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines," Newsom wrote. "Hundreds of thousands of Americans — displaced from their homes and fearful for the future — deserve to see all of us working in their best interests to ensure a fast recovery and rebuild."

RELATED STORY | Officials apologize for erroneous evacuation alerts sent to residents during California wildfires

The massive Palisades Fire, the largest in Los Angeles County history, is continuing to grow after officials ordered additional evacuations late Friday. It was the largest of several active fires burning in Los Angeles County.

While Hurricane-force wind gusts fueled the flames last week, those winds have since subsided in the Los Angeles area, perhaps giving firefighters an opportunity to better contain the fires.

However, areas north and east of Los Angeles remain under a red flag warning, meaning conditions are favorable for wildfire development. The National Weather Service says winds could gust up to 65 mph in inland Orange County.

Fire status as of Sunday afternoon:

