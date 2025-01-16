How GoFundMe pages could limit FEMA assistance to wildfire victims

Thousands of dollars in donations have been pouring in to help people affected by the California wildfires, much of it through the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe. But the Federal Emergency Management Agency is warning people that it could limit their assistance.

FEMA can only make funds available to cover the costs of lost homes, vehicles and other possessions in a natural disaster when it is not covered by other sources — like insurance or GoFundMe pages.

A FEMA official in a post on X encouraged people to “carefully consider how you describe your needs” when creating a GoFundMe page.

Recovering from a disaster is tough, and @GoFundMe can help—but did you know it might impact FEMA assistance? Learn how to avoid issues and maximize your support. Watch now. #DisasterRecovery #FEMA #LosAngelesFires pic.twitter.com/W4qkCeHTgZ — FEMA Region 9 (@FEMARegion9) January 14, 2025

They used the example of a car — FEMA could offer assistance to replace a car lost to the fires, but if a GoFundMe page clearly states you’re raising money for a car then a FEMA claim to replace your car could be denied.

Everyone affected by the disaster is encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance the agency said and all cases are reviewed individually.

Victims of the Los Angeles-area wildfires are already eligible for a one-time payment of $770 from FEMA to help with immediate needs as part of its Critical Needs Assistance Program.

The program is intended to provide survivors with funds to cover their immediate needs, such as food, gas, prescriptions and other critical expenses. As of Monday, 6,000 people had applied for funds.

The fund is not intended to make a person whole following a disaster. It is also not considered a loan.

"There are other forms of assistance that you may qualify to receive once you apply for disaster assistance," FEMA said. "As your application continues to be reviewed, you may still receive additional forms of assistance for other needs such as support for temporary housing and home repair costs."

