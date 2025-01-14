Los Angeles-area residents affected by wildfire eligible for $770 FEMA checks

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated the Critical Needs Assistance Program, allowing victims of the Los Angeles-area wildfires to receive a one-time payment of $770 from the federal government.

The program is intended to provide survivors with funds to cover their immediate needs, such as food, gas, prescriptions and other critical expenses. As of Monday, 6,000 people had applied for funds.

"People impacted by these fires are going to receive a one-time payment of $770 one-time payment, so they can quickly purchase things like water, baby formula, and prescriptions," President Joe Biden said on Monday.

RELATED STORY | House Speaker Mike Johnson says there should be conditions on federal wildfire aid for California

The fund is not intended to make a person whole following a disaster. It is also not considered a loan.

"There are other forms of assistance that you may qualify to receive once you apply for disaster assistance," FEMA said. "As your application continues to be reviewed, you may still receive additional forms of assistance for other needs such as support for temporary housing and home repair costs."

FEMA encouraged those with questions to call 1-800-621-3362 to speak with a FEMA representative.

How to apply?

Applicants can apply through an online portal that will ask for a person's ZIP code and what types of assistance are needed. The form stipulates that FEMA will only cover non-insured losses.

Those who are unable to access their homes for a minimum of seven days are generally eligible for the funds. Applicants have up to 60 days following a presidential major disaster declaration to apply.

FEMA's fund source of misinformation

Following the devastating flooding after Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, some had claimed that survivors of the hurricane were only eligible for $750, but FEMA has said that's not entirely accurate. FEMA says that the Critical Needs Assistance Program, which provided $750 payments in 2024, is generally available right away to provide immediate assistance, with additional assistance requiring an application.

FEMA swatted rumors that it provided more relief for migrants entering the U.S. illegally than survivors of Hurricane Helene.

RELATED STORY | California Gov. Gavin Newsom invites Donald Trump to come see the LA fires

The Shelter and Services Program had $640.9 million of available funds to enable non-federal entities to offset allowable costs incurred for services associated with noncitizen migrant arrivals in their communities, FEMA said. These funds help organizations feed, house and provide social services for migrants in the U.S. By comparison, FEMA had $20 billion earmarked for 2024 for its Disaster Relief Fund.

Congress increased the amount for the Disaster Relief Fund to $29 billion in 2025.