Firefighters battle new blaze as winds pick up near LA wildfires

The extremely gusty winds that plagued firefighters last week are returning on Tuesday to the Los Angeles area as several massive wildfires continue burning.

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire have combined burned 38,000 acres of land in Los Angeles County since last week. While the Eaton Fire is 33% contained, the Palisades Fire is only 14% contained, as of early Tuesday.

The death toll remains at 24, but officials say the number is preliminary as they continue to search burnt out structures in the Los Angeles area.

The Eaton Fire has consumed land in and around the Pasadena area, while the Palisades Fire is closer to the coast, burning parts of Pacific Palisades.

Auto Fire pops up west of Los Angeles

The Auto Fire began burning on Monday and had consumed 56 acres by early Tuesday in the Oxnard area.

RELATED STORY | California Gov. Gavin Newsom invites Donald Trump to come see the LA fires

Officials were quickly able to stop it from advancing and are now working to contain the fire.

Winds creating a 'particularly dangerous situation'

Extremely gusty winds could especially play havoc with the Eaton Fire on Tuesday as gusts could top 70 mph. The National Weather Service also warned that the potential for new fires remains a concern in Simi Valley, Northridge and surrounding communities west of Downtown Los Angeles.

Although winds won't be as gusty near the Palisades Fire, officials are concerned that the fire could spread into residential parts of Brentwood.

Will Congress address long-term needs in LA?

While the Federal Emergency Management Agency is addressing the immediate needs of residents and area officials, whether the Los Angeles will get funds to help its rebuilding efforts remain in question. House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Monday that there might be potential strings attached to relief aid.

RELATED STORY | House Speaker Mike Johnson says there should be conditions on federal wildfire aid for California

"Obviously there's been water resource mismanagement, forest management mistakes, all sorts of problems and it does come down to leadership and it appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty in many respects, so that's something that has to be factored in. I think there should probably be conditions on that aid," Johnson told reporters.

He added that funding will be discussed among members as they return to Capitol Hill this week.

Looting remains a concern

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that with thousands of people evacuating their homes, looters have sought to take advantage of the wildfires.

When coupled with violations of the evacuation zone's curfew rule, Luna said 34 people have been arrested, most in the area surrounding the Eaton Fire evacuation zone.