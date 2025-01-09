California's Palisades Fire devastated an entire community in just hours

Residents of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood near Los Angeles, California, are now taking stock of widespread devastation as a wind-driven wildfire continues to burn through the community.

Officials briefing residents on Thursday said the Palisades fire has burned more than 17,000 acres, an area greater than Manhattan. The fire is currently the most destructive natural disaster in Los Angeles County history, only two days after it began burning. That fire is only one of several actively burning in the area on Thursday.

Some 130,000 people are under evacuation orders. More than 2,000 structures have burned in the fires. They have destroyed at least seven schools, two libraries and five churches, as well as banks and grocery stores.

"It's going to take years for this community to be back," said resident Liam Bowman. "I don't think it ever will be the same. We're just taking it day by day. That's all you can do."

Officials continue to warn residents to heed evacuation orders, especially because weather conditions may quickly deteriorate.

High winds are expected to return as early as Thursday night, and there is no rain in official forecasts for the next week.