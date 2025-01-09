Palisades, Eaton fires remain uncontained as infernos rage in Los Angeles area

Numerous active wildfires continued burning in Los Angeles County Thursday morning after extremely gusty winds spread massive infernos.

Officials have confirmed five deaths and estimate that over 2,000 structures have been destroyed.

The two largest fires, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, were 0% contained as of Thursday morning. The Palisades Fire had consumed over 17,000 acres of land. Officials have confirmed that over 300 structures have been destroyed, but they believe the number of buildings actually destroyed is well over 1,000.

The Eaton Fire has burned over 10,000 acres of land.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, there are over 7,500 firefighters currently deployed. Officials have also resumed using aircraft to help put out the flames. Aircraft had to be grounded for parts of Tuesday and Wednesday as wind gusts topped 90 mph in Southern California.

The Hurst, Lidia, and Woodley fires were partially contained as of Thursday morning. Firefighters were also battling the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills area as of Thursday morning. That fire was burning nearly a mile from the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also, officials said the Sunswept Fire had been "knocked down."

RELATED STORY | Hollywood Hills fire is latest to wreak havoc on Los Angeles area

President Joe Biden has canceled his trip to Italy to lead the federal government's emergency response.

Fast-spreading fires forced sudden evacuations.

With winds so gusty, small brush fires turned into massive infernos within minutes, officials said.

"Hurricane-force winds are usually accompanied by rainstorms, but these are hurricane-force winds combined with extremely dry drought conditions," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. "To provide context, at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the Palisades Fire was at 10 acres. Twelve minutes later, it was at 200 acres. To those who fled their homes, especially those who have lost your homes, our hearts are breaking for you, and we stand with you."

The National Weather Service is continuing red flag warnings into Friday for the Los Angeles region as strong Santa Ana winds will continue. Forecasters say, however, that winds will not be as strong on Thursday as they were on Wednesday.

The subsiding winds have allowed for electricity to be restored to over 1 million residents who lost power on Wednesday.

Air quality is also a major concern.

Even miles from the wildfires, many Los Angeles residents are suffering from poor air quality. As of Thursday, the air quality was considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those with health concerns are being urged to stay inside in the Los Angeles area.