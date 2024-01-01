Dan Grossman is a graduate of Syracuse University in New York, where he studied journalism. Before joining Scripps News as a national correspondent, Dan worked for television stations in Virginia, Arkansas, Colorado, and most recently, Florida. Dan’s life passion is to tell stories that emanate from an insatiable curiosity to learn more. Throughout his career, he has been introduced to some of the most resilient and remarkable people he has ever had the pleasure of meeting. From those in Vilonia and Mayflower, Arkansas, who lost their homes when an EF-4 tornado ripped through in 2014, killing 16 people; to the family of Mike Cimbura, a Colorado cyclist who was diagnosed with ALS. Before Cimbura’s eventual death, they built him a custom bike so he could ride in one last race with his friends.

Dan has won a few awards for his reporting, but he says nothing compares to the connections he’s made with everyday people who are kind enough to welcome a reporter from New Jersey into their lives, if only for a few moments. When he’s not telling stories, he enjoys running, hiking, snowboarding, and traveling to places off the grid. He would love to hear from you. If you have a story idea or just want to say hi please feel free to email him at daniel.grossman@scripps.com.