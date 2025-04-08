Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

Study: The cost to raise a child has increased 35% since 2023

In the most expensive states — Hawaii, Massachusetts and Washington — raising a single child can cost families between $32,000 and $36,000 per year.
In the most expensive states — Hawaii, Massachusetts and Washington — raising a single child can cost families between $32,000 and $36,000 per year. (Scripps News)
A newborn baby
Posted
and last updated

Jason and Sammy Diniz are eagerly preparing to welcome their first child, a journey filled with excitement and questions — primarily about the financial impact of adding another member to their family.

“I’ve been like two weeks ahead this whole time, so I feel like I’m ready now. Let’s do it,” Sammy said with a laugh.

As the couple anticipates the arrival, they are acutely aware of the responsibilities that come with parenthood, especially the financial ones.

RELATED STORY | 'Operation Stork Speed' aims to improve baby formula safety under RFK Jr.'s leadership

“I remember when she told me, ‘Hey, we’re pregnant.’ It’s a really exciting moment, and then you’re like, ‘OK, nine months,’” Jason explained. “You know, number figures. We want a nest egg; we want an emergency fund. Now that we have a kid, where do we feel comfortable with that getting to?”

A recent study by LendingTree has brought new light to these concerns. The study revealed that the annual cost of raising a child has increased 35% since 2023, with the total cost heavily influenced by geographic location. In the most expensive states — Hawaii, Massachusetts and Washington — raising a single child can cost families between $32,000 and $36,000 per year. In contrast, families in Mississippi, South Carolina and Alabama face much lower expenses, with costs ranging from $16,000 to $18,000 annually.

The study also identified childcare as the largest contributor to the rising costs, adding an average of $6,000 to family expenses each year.

“If you have two earners and you’re only getting to a middle-class income by having two earners, then you’ve got to have childcare in your cost calculations,” said Isabelle Sawhill, a senior fellow emeritus with the Brookings Institution.

RELATED STORY | Baby born at 22 weeks, weighing just over 1 pound, released from hospital

Sawhill noted that rising costs play a significant role in declining birth rates, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report are at historic lows. Birth rates have decreased by 2% annually from 2014 to 2020, with a notable 3% decline in 2022.

Despite the financial concerns facing many prospective parents, Jason and Sammy are excited to welcome a baby.

“It’s not perfect, right? I don’t think you’re ever going to feel like you’re checking every single box, but you kind of get to a spot where you’re like, ‘Alright, I don’t think we’re going to fail, so let’s move forward,’” Jason said.

According to research from the Pew Research Center, the rising costs of children — especially childcare — are prompting more families to consider having a stay-at-home parent. The findings also reveal that 62% of Americans believe being a parent is somewhat harder than expected.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.