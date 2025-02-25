Electric vehicle sales slow in the US. What's behind the decline?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are pivotal in achieving climate goals set by the United States and other nations, but a recent slowdown in sales in the U.S. is causing concern within the industry, despite overall market growth.

The shift toward EVs can trace its roots back to the Toyota Prius, which debuted in the U.S. market in 2000. Initially met with skepticism, the Prius helped pave the way for the rise of EVs, transforming them from practical options to trendy and desirable vehicles.

Since 2010, sales of electric vehicles in the U.S. have consistently increased and in 2021, sales doubled. By 2023, nearly one in five cars sold in America was fully electric. However, the momentum faced a notable decline last year.

"Consumers in the U.S. have been buying these trucks and big SUVs for decades. To change that mentality takes time," noted Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics.

Factors such as concerns over driving range, charging accessibility, and higher price points have contributed to this slowdown in EV sales. For instance, Tesla's sales in California dropped by more than 11% in 2024, while new EV sales grew a mere 1%. Nationally, the growth rate for EV sales was just over 7% (7.3%), a stark contrast to the previous year's impressive gain of over 30% (32.6%) from 2022 to 2023.

Munoz elaborated on the challenges, stating, "You have more infrastructure problems. The charging is more complicated. And the income of the population is lower, so it's more difficult for them to buy these cars."

Experts emphasize that the situation transcends financial barriers; it speaks to the broader adoption of electric vehicles as the U.S. and other countries strive to meet climate objectives.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) highlights that transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions in the U.S., accounting for more than a quarter of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. Transitioning this sector to electric vehicles could significantly impact reducing these emissions.

As the EV market faces these challenges, industry leaders remain watchful of consumer attitudes and infrastructure developments that will ultimately influence the trajectory of electric vehicle adoption in the coming years.

