Freelancing is becoming more than just a side hustle

Freelancing is thriving and appears set to become a permanent fixture in the modern workforce.

Matt Mathurin, a full-time freelancer based in Florida, has found freedom in freelancing — both personally and professionally. With two young daughters at home, he appreciates the flexibility that freelancing provides, allowing him to balance family time while pursuing his passion for photography.

Mathurin conducts freelance inspections for insurance and real estate companies while managing his own photography business, Lakay Motion Photography, which he launched while employed in a traditional job.

RELATED STORIES | These are the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in the US, according to LinkedIn

"Sometimes there's nothing to do, and you’re chasing clients," he said. "Other times, you're trying to run away from them because you're overwhelmed."

Despite the unpredictable nature of freelance work, Mathurin believes the trade-offs are worthwhile, allowing him to achieve a better work-life balance.

He is part of a growing trend; over 64 million Americans are freelancers, with a significant portion coming from younger demographics. The Upwork Research Institute found that 44% of millennials and 52% of Gen Z individuals engaged in freelance work in 2023.

"They want flexibility and more control over their careers," said Kelly Monahan, managing director of the Upwork Research Institute. "Many younger workers believe freelancing offers more stability because it fosters relationships with multiple organizations rather than tying them to one employer, which makes them feel increasingly vulnerable."

RELATED STORY | US employers added 2.2 million jobs in 2024, data reveals

Employers are also adjusting to this workforce trend. Nearly half of the companies surveyed by Upwork plan to increase their freelance hiring in the coming year to tap into alternative talent pools.

"We're seeing much greater demand and a willingness to explore options beyond typical hiring practices," Monahan said.

As industries evolve, the demand for specialized skills is growing. Upwork's list of the most sought-after skills for 2025 highlights a surge in artificial intelligence expertise, along with increasing interest in career coaching.

Research from Upwork estimates that by 2027, 50% of the American workforce will engage in some form of freelancing.

Despite rapid changes, some truths remain constant.

"One thing we know from decades of economic and labor market research is that entrepreneurship is beneficial for the economy," Monahan said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.