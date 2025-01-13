Top 10 fastest-growing jobs in the US, according to LinkedIn

From artificial intelligence to community planning, the list of fastest-growing jobs in the United States is not short on variety, according to LinkedIn.

The professional social networking site released its annual list last week as its research shows 64% of workers feel overwhelmed by the pace of changes in the workplace. Those changes include navigating AI and multi-generational teams, the site said.

The ranking of fastest-growing jobs provides insight into workplace trends and changes. LinkedIn added, "The list is a roadmap that can point you in the right direction at any stage of your career."



Artificial Intelligence Engineer: "Design, develop and implement AI models and algorithms to optimize processes and solve complex problems." Most commonly found in San Francisco, New York City and Boston. Artificial Intelligence Consultants: "Assist organizations with the adoption and integration of AI technologies to meet business goals and improve operations." Most commonly found in San Francisco, New York City and Washington, D.C. Physical Therapist: "Assess and treat patients to help relieve pain, improve mobility and prevent or recover from injuries." Most commonly found in New York City, Boston and Chicago. Workforce Development Manager: "Design and implement training programs that allow employees to upskill in new or existing areas and align workforce capabilities with organizational needs." Most commonly found in Los Angeles, Columbus, Ohio and Seattle. Travel Advisor: "Help plan and book travel arrangements — including transportation, accommodations and activities — based on clients’ preferences and budgets." Most commonly found in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. Event Coordinator: "Manage the planning and execution of social, corporate or non-profit events, typically involving logistics like scheduling, vendor management and budget allocation." Most commonly found in New York City, Boston and Los Angeles. Director of Development: "Oversee an organization’s fundraising strategy — from donor relations to portfolio management — in order to secure financial support for business projects or nonprofit activities." Most commonly found in New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Outside Sales Representative: "Sell products or services to prospective and existing clients through face-to-face interactions, building customer relationships and helping businesses achieve sales targets." Most commonly found in Houston, Dallas and Atlanta. Sustainability Specialist: "Analyze organizations’ existing environmental and social impacts — and design strategies that mitigate potential harm and promote resource efficiency." Most commonly found in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Security Guard: "Monitor and protect property, people and assets, responding to potential threats and ensuring overall safety." Most commonly found in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

After the top 10, some other fast-growing jobs include community development planner, artificial intelligence researcher, treasury manager, land agent and grants consultant.