Jobs / Employment
Jobs / Employment
Tennessee Volkswagen plant vote could be another step forward for UAW
AP via Scripps News
8:25 PM, Apr 19, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Want a 4-day workweek? 30% of companies are considering it
Helen Lee
4:16 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Education
Florida woman starts company to help teachers switch careers
Scripps News Tampa
9:56 AM, Apr 11, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Want to be a CIA security guard? Try to pass this physical test first
Alex Arger
9:17 PM, Apr 10, 2024
Money
Retirees are returning to the workforce in droves: Here's why
John Matarese
7:16 AM, Mar 27, 2024
Congress
Sen. Bernie Sanders pushes for 4-day workweek with no loss of pay
Gage Jackson
12:12 PM, Mar 14, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Do 4-day workweeks work? Companies share their impact 1 year later
Alex Arger
9:24 PM, Mar 01, 2024
Jobs / Employment
The economic impact of migrant labor in the United States
Scripps News San Diego
3:06 PM, Mar 01, 2024
Movies
Get paid $2,000 to watch Oscar-nominated films and predict the winners
Kaitlin Gates
5:47 PM, Feb 22, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Seattle suburb on its way to one of the highest minimum wages in US
Vanessa Misciagna
8:55 PM, Feb 14, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Major companies including Microsoft, Google and Amazon cutting jobs
Adi Guajardo
7:54 PM, Feb 14, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Paramount cuts hundreds of jobs despite record Super Bowl ratings
Scripps News Staff
5:31 PM, Feb 13, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Budget cuts cause NASA JPL layoffs, Mars program future uncertain
Douglas Jones
8:16 PM, Feb 07, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Snapchat parent company to cut roughly 10% of global workforce
Scripps News Staff
6:30 PM, Feb 05, 2024
Company News
UPS cutting 12,000 jobs 5 months after reaching union deal
Elina Tarkazikis
12:42 PM, Jan 30, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Some companies may soon not be able to ask for your salary history
Justin Boggs
9:00 AM, Jan 29, 2024
Jobs / Employment
REI lays off 357 amid 'worsening' outdoor retail market
Scripps News Staff
9:16 PM, Jan 25, 2024
Company News
Macy's laying off thousands of workers as company welcomes new CEO
Justin Boggs
11:04 AM, Jan 19, 2024
Company News
As COVID-19 boom ends, Wayfair lets go of 13% of workforce
9:15 AM, Jan 19, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Health care and technology jobs top the list of best careers in 2024
Taylor O'Bier
2:09 PM, Jan 10, 2024
Economy
Gig work future uncertain after Biden administration issues new rules
Justin Boggs
2:12 PM, Jan 09, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Study finds workers say they need to be in an office to be productive
Alexandra Miller
3:45 PM, Jan 05, 2024
Jobs / Employment
These are the best cities to find a new job
Justin Boggs
2:22 PM, Jan 04, 2024
Jobs / Employment
Millions of workers will see a pay increase in 2024
Casey Mendoza
6:33 PM, Dec 28, 2023
Jobs / Employment
Over 1,000 California Pizza Hut delivery drivers to be laid off
Justin Boggs
2:34 PM, Dec 27, 2023
Jobs / Employment
Lawmakers pushing to limit remote work for federal employees
Joe St. George
7:37 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Jobs / Employment
Unemployment drops as US economy adds 199,000 jobs in November
Justin Boggs
9:05 AM, Dec 08, 2023
Jobs / Employment
Actors vote to approve deal that ended SAG-AFTRA strike
AP via Scripps News
11:00 PM, Dec 05, 2023
Education
Schools in Portland, Oregon, reach tentative deal with teachers union
AP via Scripps News
7:03 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Company News
Red Cup Rebellion: Starbucks workers stage walkout at over 200 stores
Scripps News Staff
1:03 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Jobs / Employment
Strike averted: Vegas workers reach tentative deal with Wynn Resorts
Scripps News Staff
9:35 AM, Nov 10, 2023
Jobs / Employment
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative agreement with Caesars
Scripps News Las Vegas
12:15 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Jobs / Employment
Beyond Meat cutting 19% of workforce amid lagging sales
Justin Boggs
1:29 PM, Nov 03, 2023
Jobs / Employment
US economy adds just 150K jobs in October amid massive UAW strike
Justin Boggs
10:09 AM, Nov 03, 2023
Jobs / Employment
First Ford plant workers who went on strike approve new contract
AP via Scripps News
4:41 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Education
Teachers kick off strike in Portland, Oregon, over class sizes, pay
Vanessa Misciagna
9:32 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Economy
Restaurants weigh price increases after California raises minimum wage
Justin Boggs
9:13 AM, Nov 01, 2023
Jobs / Employment
CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid pharmacy workers walking off job
Scripps News Staff
10:32 AM, Oct 30, 2023
Jobs / Employment
UAW announces contract deal with Ford, marking major strike progress
AP via Scripps News
8:26 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Jobs / Employment
Ford chair calls to end strike, saying company's future is threatened
Scripps News Staff
5:22 PM, Oct 16, 2023
Auto
UAW's Fain: 'We’re entering a new phase of this fight'
Scripps News Detroit
12:33 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Jobs / Employment
UAW expands strike with thousands of workers in Kentucky
AP via Scripps News
8:02 PM, Oct 11, 2023
