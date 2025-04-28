Economic uncertainty marks Trump’s second term

From tariffs to government layoffs and significant stock market fluctuations, uncertainty surrounds the economy during President Donald Trump’s second term.

On his third day in office, Trump announced his economic intentions at the World Economic Forum, a declaration that has since shaped the landscape of the economy during his first 100 days.

“If you don’t make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff,” President Trump said.

Public confidence is faltering, with a University of Michigan survey released in mid-April indicating that Americans’ inflation expectations are at their highest level since 1981. This comes as on-again-off-again tariffs impact steel, aluminum, automobiles, and numerous products from the European Union and China.

Local brewers are feeling the pinch. “It’s hard to pass along price increases to consumers, but sometimes we don’t have a choice,” said Brian Dunn of Great Divide Brewing in Denver. Dunn noted that the aluminum tariffs would add $1.65 to each case of beer, squeezing margins and raising costs for consumers.

Market concerns are evident, with the DOW, S&P, and NASDAQ all falling approximately 10% since the beginning of the year, and the U.S. dollar reaching a three-year low.

Despite declining confidence, reports suggest a steady economy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation has eased, unemployment remains stable, and job creation continues to exceed estimates, presenting a confusing scenario filled with fear amid signs of stability.