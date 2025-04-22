Free college programs on the rise as student debt weighs on millions

For millions of Americans, student debt is a persistent burden. The average cost for a four-year degree at a state school in the U.S. exceeds $17,000, while private nonprofit institutions can demand over $50,000.

However, a growing number of states and educational institutions are stepping in with free college programs to help alleviate this financial strain. Sandy Baum, a higher education economist at the Urban Institute, emphasizes the value of understanding financial aid offers rather than fixating solely on tuition prices.

"Many low and moderate-income students often have their tuition and fees covered by financial aid," she said, highlighting that financial support can significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs for many families.

In a groundbreaking move, Harvard University recently increased its income eligibility for free tuition, making it available to families earning less than $200,000 annually. This shift means that 86% of U.S. families now qualify for financial aid at Harvard, according to the university.

MIT, Princeton University, and St. John’s College have adopted similar measures, ensuring that a quality education remains accessible.

“It could be cheaper for you to go to an expensive private college than to go to your local community college because the expense of private college really helps you pay all of your bills, but you have to know that," Baum pointed out.

Beyond the Ivy League, the landscape for college funding varies by state. At least seven states — Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York and Oklahoma — offer free four-year college programs, while others boast state grant programs. These initiatives enable families to consider schools that may have previously felt out of reach.

"Some are really significant," Baum stated. "If you live in California, you might get a huge, or Minnesota, you may get a really big state grant. If you lived in New Hampshire, you're not gonna be so lucky in terms of state grant aid, but that can make a big difference. "

The trend isn’t limited to four-year colleges—over 30 states now provide free community college tuition, which is an excellent option for students pursuing certificates or associate degrees. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year proposed making community college tuition-free for high school graduates, emphasizing the importance of accessible education.

Ultimately, Baum encourages students to explore all available financial resources and consider the long-term investment in education.

"I think there's much more money out there to help students than people tend to think," she said, stressing that an informed approach can lead to surprising opportunities.

As more states and colleges offer free education initiatives, the financial landscape for aspiring students is gradually brightening, paving a more accessible path to higher education.

