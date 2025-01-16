2 more deaths reported in devastating Los Angeles area wildfires

Two more deaths have been reported as a result of the ongoing wildfires devastating the Los Angeles area, bringing the total number of lives lost to almost 30.

Officials said the Palisades Fire was at least 21% contained and the Eaton Fire was almost 50% contained as of Thursday morning — over a week after the blazes both began.

The two fires along with several smaller incidents have destroyed a combined 38,600 acres and thousands of homes. The Palisades Fire alone is considered to be the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

Firefighters have taken advantage of lighter winds, but the National Weather Service said dangerous fire conditions may return next week — though they don’t predict it will be as bad.

The air quality remains poor across much of the Los Angeles area, and health officials have urged people to take precautions, including avoiding outdoor activity if possible and wearing N-95 masks.

More than 120,000 customers lacked electricity Wednesday afternoon in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Nearly 100,000 of those were customers of Southern California Edison energy company in Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernadino and Riverside counties.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the extreme weather event,” the utility said on its website.

The company on Wednesday afternoon said on social media it had completed 100% of the damage assessments for non-fire areas where it was safe to do so. After the assessments, repairs are prioritized based on conditions, and the time needed will vary depending on the extent of the repair work required, the post said.

“Due to unsafe conditions, restoration may take longer than usual,” the company said.

More than 80,000 residents are under evacuation orders and those who left their homes last week when the fires began will likely not be able to lay eyes on what remains of their homes for another week, officials said.

