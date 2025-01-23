Firefighters confront new blaze north of Los Angeles as red flag conditions persist

Two weeks after a pair of massive wildfires swept through the Los Angeles region, a new wildfire raged north of Los Angeles on Wednesday, burning over 10,000 acres near Castaic, California.

The wildfire expanded quickly on Wednesday despite numerous resources remaining in the area to help contain the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

Unlike the Palisades and Eaton Fires, which struck heavily populated parts of Los Angeles County, the Hughes Fire is mostly contained to remote and mountainous sections of Northwest Los Angeles County. Still, 31,000 residents were told to evacuate as the fire started spreading.

RELATED STORY | How exposure to wildfire smoke can put your health at risk

Officials said that the type of conditions that fueled wildfires earlier in the month persist in Southern California.

"The conditions that we're under aren't as severe as what we've been facing over the last week or two, but what you saw today is indicative of the conditions in terms of the vegetation," said Chief Robert Garcia of the U.S. Forest Service "Our wildland fire condition is critical. Absent wind, the fire is going to move through the vegetation like you saw today with the slope and chasing fuel."

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said resources were quickly dispatched Wednesday morning to combat the wildfire.

"The situation that we're in today is much different than the situation we were in 16 days ago. We have so many resources from Northern California, from the western United States, international resources, aircraft resources. The number of helicopters and fixed-wing retardant tankers that are available to us really allow us to attack a fire like this and have it laid down," he said.

RELATED STORY | It's not really the right time for nasty California fires. What are the factors that changed that?

Red flag conditions are expected to persist in the region on Thursday, as officials monitor hot spots and potential new fires.

Forecasters are hopeful the Los Angeles area could experience its first significant rain in months this weekend. The last time Los Angeles had a day with more than 0.01 inches of precipitation was May 5, 2024.