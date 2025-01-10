LA residents tour devastation left behind by the fires

Fire crews are racing to get a handle on LA's worst natural disaster in history.

On Friday morning, officials said the Palisades Fire is at 8% containment while the Eaton Fire to the east is at 3%. More than 6,000 firefighters are battling red flag conditions of high winds and dry air.

All of it is to save families from the same fate as Jess Levine and her godfather.

"Some of it is numb for sure," Levine told Scripps News while touring fire damage. "When I first pulled up to our place over there, I literally couldn't breathe."

Their homes were just two of the more than 10,000 structures that have burned to ash since the fires broke out Tuesday. Officials say more than 57,000 other structures are at risk as 300,000 people are still under evacuation orders and warnings.

And investigators are still working to figure out how the fires started.

Late Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that President Joe Biden had declared the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires as major disasters. That means that the federal government will pay for 100% of local and state costs to respond to the fires.

Residents impacted by the fires are also able to apply for funds for disaster assistance.