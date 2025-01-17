Star-studded 'FireAid' concert will benefit Los Angeles area wildfire victims

Two concerts starring a list of big names will be held at the end of the month in Los Angeles to raise money for the wildfire victims.

The two shows named "FireAid" will take place on Jan. 30 at both the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, with tickets going on sale Jan. 22 at noon PT.

Performers lined up for the benefit concerts include Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll, Pink, Dave Matthews Band with John Mayer, Stevie Nicks, Lil Baby and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Organizers of FireAid said more performers will be announced before the concerts, which will also be streamed across multiple platforms and over hundreds of iHeart Radio stations.

"Contributions made to FireAid in connection with the FireAid benefit concert and other direct donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California," the benefit's website stated.

As of Friday, more than 80,000 residents were still under evacuation orders in the Los Angeles area as firefighters continue to fight the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire over a week after they both began.

The devastating fires have resulted in nearly 30 deaths and destroyed thousands of structures across countless acres.

