LA wildfire death toll rises to 10 as Biden declares a major emergency

Officials confirmed late Thursday that 10 people have died from the massive wildfires that have swept the Los Angeles area this week.

Authorities cautioned that the death toll may be higher as responders have not been able to comb some of the hardest-hit areas.

The announcement comes as firefighters are starting to get the upper hand on several major fires, most notably the Palisades Fire, which has impacted the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, and the Eaton Fire, which has impacted Pasadena.

Combined, the two fires have destroyed over 10,000 structures. The Palisades Fire is considered the largest in Los Angeles County history.

Late Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that President Joe Biden had declared the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires as major disasters. That meant that the federal government will pay for 100% of local and state costs to respond to the fires.

Residents impacted by the fires are also able to apply for funds for disaster assistance.

According to Newsom, over 7,500 firefighters are currently deployed.

Calmer winds have allowed crews to resume their air attack, but new fires are prompting additional evacuations and weather conditions may deteriorate again over the next days.

Air quality is also a major concern

Even miles from the wildfires, many Los Angeles residents are suffering from poor air quality. As of Friday, the air quality was considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those with health concerns are being urged to stay inside in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said a smoke advisory is in effect. The City of Los Angeles has also opened an air quality relief center at the Alpine Recreation Center.

Sports events postponed

The Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Charlotte Hornets was postponed Thursday. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Kings postponed a hockey game against the Calgary Flames.

Makeup dates for the games have yet to be announced.

The NFL said Monday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings would be moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Difficult weather conditions ahead

Officials continue to warn residents to heed evacuation orders, especially because weather conditions may quickly deteriorate.

A high wind warning was in effect for parts of Southern California on Friday, and there is no rain in official forecasts for the next week.