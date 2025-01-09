'Unacceptable:' Looters taking advantage of wildfire-ravaged homes in California

As firefighters in Los Angeles County enter the second day of battling multiple uncontrolled blazes across the region, the sheriff's office has another fight on the horizon: looters.

During a press conference with officials on Thursday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said 20 people have been arrested so far for looting in the homes and buildings destroyed by the relentless wildfires.

"Absolutely unacceptable," he said.

Over 180,000 residents are under evacuation orders in the area. Luna said remaining in a neighborhood that is under a mandatory evacuation order is a misdemeanor and he has instructed deputies to start enforcing that law.

The city of Santa Monica declared a curfew Wednesday night because of the looting, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

During Thursday's presser, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said, “I promise you, you will be held accountable.”

