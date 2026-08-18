FDA elevates egg recall to highest risk level over salmonella concerns

The Food and Drug Administration has reclassified a recall of about 1.6 million cartons of eggs — roughly 19 million eggs — tied to salmonella contamination to its most severe level.

The FDA said the recall is now classified as Class I, meaning there is a “reasonable probability” the products could cause serious health problems or death.

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The eggs were distributed by Midwest Poultry Services to Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana; Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi; and other smaller retailers.

The eggs carried sell-by or best-by dates between July 20, 2026, and Aug. 17, 2026. The FDA said only cartons marked with codes P-1950 or 0840962 and Julian dates between 157 and 184 are included in the recall.

The products were first pulled from store shelves in July.

The FDA reported 98 illnesses linked to the contaminated eggs, including 26 hospitalizations.

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