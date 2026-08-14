Thousands of soup kits recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

The FDA has announced a recall for a Marketside Tomato Bisque Soup Kit that has been sold at Walmart stores around the country.

Kettle Cuisine LLC of Savage, MD has recalled it's 14oz kit because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The soup kit was sold at stores in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia. The kit has a best-by date or August 22, 2026.

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The company has received no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the product.

If you have this soup kit, you are urged to not eat, serve, sell, or distribute it. You should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you already ate the product, you should check for symptoms of listeriosis and contact a healthcare provider.

Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. More serious symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions.

Pregnant people should contact a healthcare provider promptly if they experience fever or other symptoms after possible exposure.