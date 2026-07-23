1.5 million dozen eggs recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

More than 1.5 million dozen eggs have been recalled because of potential salmonella contamination.

The eggs were produced by Midwest Poultry Services, L.P., and distributed to grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi.

Consumers can identify the recalled white and brown eggs with plant codes P-1950 or 0840962 and a three-digit date code between 157 and 184 printed on the side of the carton.

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Midwest Poultry Services said it identified the issue at two Texas farms through routine environmental monitoring and a root cause analysis. The company said it is not currently distributing fresh eggs produced at those farms.

Consumers who purchased the recalled eggs should not eat them. They should return the eggs to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms may begin within hours of eating contaminated food and typically last up to seven days. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness that may require hospitalization.