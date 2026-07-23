Taco Bell launches $1 deal as questions over lettuce hurt foot traffic

For one day only on Friday, Taco Bell will sell its popular Enchiritos and regular Nacho Fries for $1 each.

The promotion comes after federal health officials linked lettuce used by Taco Bell to the cyclospora outbreak days earlier. That caused foot traffic at its stores to plunge 30%.

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Officials have since cast doubt on the original test results but are keeping the recall in place.

The Enchirito is an item that combines elements of an enchilada and a burrito. It consists of a soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, beans and onions, then rolled up and topped with red sauce and melted cheese.

Taco Bell first introduced the Enchirito in the 1970s. It was discontinued but brought back multiple times as a limited-time offering because of its cult following.

Last week, Taco Bell removed lettuce from its menu items.

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“Based on ongoing conversations with public health officials, and out of an abundance of caution, Taco Bell has taken immediate action to voluntarily remove potentially impacted lettuce from a supplier in select states,” Taco Bell said in a statement.

Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne illness caused by a microscopic parasite. People usually become infected through contaminated food or water, especially fresh produce. According to Scripps News medical expert Dr. Omer Awan, the parasite is commonly linked to lettuce, basil and other leafy vegetables.

