Fruit puree pouches sold at stores nationwide recalled for possible plastic contamination

Fruit puree pouches sold nationwide at Kroger, Meijer, and Target stores have been recalled for possible plastic contamination, according to an alert posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

PT Organics of Oregon voluntarily recalled its Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry four-ounce pouches because of an "internal packaging defect that may result in the presence of a strand of soft, food-grade plastic in the finished product."

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The pouches can be identified by the following codes found on the back of the packaging:



Barcode: 8 15367 01078 0

Lane number: identified by the number ‘4’ printed on the rear right-hand side seam

Best-Before-Date (BBD) of 01/19/2027, 01/20/2027, 03/17/2027, 03/18/2027, 05/14/2027, or 05/15/2027

The pouches were sold in retail stores between March and July.

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The company said none of its other products or flavors have been affected by the recall.

The alert noted that no injuries have been reported.