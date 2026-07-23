Jewish communities turn to firearms training amid rising antisemitism in the US

A rise in antisemitism is prompting Jewish Americans to seek out firearms training and self-defense resources as hate incident reports reach historic highs.

Daniel Jakobsson is not new to holding a gun. But many of those he works with are. His recent clientele at SAAf Tactical ranges from 18 to 83 years old, and many of them have one thing in common: They're Jewish.

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"People are very aware, I would say even hyper-aware of everything that's going on around them when it comes to anti-Semitism," Jakobsson said.

After the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023, reports of antisemitism exploded worldwide. The United States saw a record number of incidents in 2023, 2024, and 2025 — the most since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking in 1979.

"That really strikes really deep in people's hearts," Jakobsson said. "They start to personify these attacks. It could have been me."

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Todd Narson founded a chapter of Lox and Loaded, a Jewish shooting club with chapters now across the United States.

"I want every Jew and every one of our allies to know how to defend themselves," Narson said.

"The bottom line is we're trying to empower people to get their freedom back, to be able to enjoy life without living in fear," Jakobsson added.