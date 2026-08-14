Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino makes a magical return for one weekend only

A legendary drink is headed back to Starbucks menu this weekend.

The Unicorn Frappuccino blended beverage will return to coffeehouses around the world to close out the summer starting August 15.

The catch? It's one weekend only.

According to the company, to support demand, the drink will be available in one size only, grande (16 oz), with limited customizations.

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The drink itself is a mix of sweet and tart flavors. It features creamy mango flavors, tangy blue drizzle, whipped cream and of course, a pink and blue topping.

The drink was a viral sensation in 2017 and also popped up this year at Coachella Music Festival.

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The coffee company will be bringing in fall flavors starting August 25, when the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) as well as a new Iced Banana Bread Latte and Iced Banana Bread Chai head to the menu.

The Unicorn Frappuccino will be available at Starbucks Coffeehouses in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North Africa.