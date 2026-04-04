Starbucks expands tipping options — and it could boost barista pay

Starbucks announced this week several changes aimed at boosting pay for its baristas and other hourly employees.

One change customers might notice is expanded options for leaving tips. Starbucks said customers will be able to tip through Mobile Order & Pay and when using Scan & Pay at the register. The company expects the new tipping options to increase baristas’ pay by 5% to 8%.

Starbucks also said baristas and shift supervisors will be eligible for annual bonuses of up to $1,200 when their stores meet or exceed certain sales, operational and customer service targets.

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In addition, all in-store employees will be paid weekly.

The changes are expected to take effect by July, Starbucks said.

As of 2024, Starbucks said its hourly store employees made an average of $18.73 per hour.

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The announcement comes as Starbucks Workers United continues its effort to unionize more locations. The union currently represents about 12,000 employees at 700 stores — a fraction of Starbucks’ total workforce and locations.