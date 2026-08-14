Oreo unveils 3 new flavors, lets fans pick permanent cookie

Oreo is rolling out three new limited-edition flavors, and cookie fans will decide which one stays. The options are banana pudding, chicken and waffles, and deep-fried cookies.

All three flavors will be available for presale online Aug. 17 and will hit store shelves Aug. 24.

Banana pudding features layers of sweet banana and vanilla pudding in a dual-layered creme, sandwiched between vanilla wafer cookies.

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Deep fried has a doughy flavor baked right into the cookie itself, with fried dough-flavored cookies wrapping layers of dark chocolate and fried dough-flavored creme.

Chicken and waffles has a waffle texture embossment and dual-layered creme, infused with sweet and savory flavor notes with fried chicken and maple syrup flavor.

"For decades, our consumers have supported our wildest, most creative flavor endeavors, and now we want to elevate that relationship from a simple product drop into a dynamic, two-way conversation," said Matt Foley, vice president of Oreo. "By dropping three incredibly distinct flavors at once, Banana Pudding, Deep Fried and Chicken & Waffles, we are giving our community true agency to help decide the future of our product lineup. We know our fans are incredibly passionate about their favorite flavors, and we can't wait to see which of these cookies they choose to bring back in 2027."

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Fans can vote for a permanent flavor at Oreo.com.

