McDonald’s bringing Red Bull drinks and new sodas to US customers

McDonald’s customers in the United States are about to see new menu items that might have them buzzing.

The fast-food chain announced this week a slate of new beverages that previously were available in Canada. One of the new products is the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer, which combines Red Bull’s signature flavor with blue raspberry syrup and freeze-dried dragonfruit.

Customers also will be able to order a can of Red Bull on its own, McDonald’s said.

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The company also is introducing several crafted sodas, including the Vanilla Swirl, which can be added to Coke, Diet Coke or Coke Zero. McDonald’s also will offer an Orange Dream made with Fanta.

The drinks are sodas with a frothy twist.

“We’ve seen growing enthusiasm for our crafted sodas and refreshers as fans look for more variety and options to fit every occasion,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA. “They loved the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer when we first tested it in the U.S., so we’re excited to give fans nationwide the energy they’ve been craving with Red Bull. And we’re just getting started.”

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McDonald’s said the new varieties will be available starting Aug. 17.

