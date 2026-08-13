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Chick-fil-A introducing Chicken and Waffles Sandwich, s’mores drinks

Chick-fil-A is adding a Chicken and Waffles Sandwich, plus S’mores Milkshake and Frosted Coffee, to its seasonal menu beginning Aug. 24.
Chick-fil-A is adding a Chicken and Waffles Sandwich, plus S’mores Milkshake and Frosted Coffee, to its seasonal menu beginning Aug. 24.
Chick-fil-A introducing Chicken and Waffles Sandwich, s’mores drinks
Chick-fil-A
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Chick-fil-A may be making mouths water with its new seasonal menu items, but customers will have to wait before taking a bite.

Beginning Aug. 24, customers can order the new Chicken and Waffles Sandwich. The sandwich will be available as a breakfast item during standard breakfast hours and as a larger entrée from 10:30 a.m. to close. The lunch and dinner version will be larger than the breakfast offering, the company said.

RELATED STORY | Chick-fil-A says cyberattack exposed some customer account information

The sandwich includes a Chick-fil-A filet, three strips of applewood-smoked bacon and honey butter spread, served warm with a side of classic syrup. Customers can choose from original, spicy or grilled filet options.

The chain is also introducing two new drinks: the S’mores Milkshake and the S’mores Frosted Coffee. The milkshake includes chocolate shortbread and graham cracker crumbles, marshmallow-flavored syrup and marshmallow-flavored whipped topping. The Frosted Coffee is made with cold-brew coffee, marshmallow-flavored syrup and Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert blended with chocolate shortbread and graham cracker crumbles.

The limited-time offerings are part of a nostalgia-themed push aimed at drawing customers into restaurants.

RELATED STORY | Chick-fil-A franchisee sued for religious discrimination after denying worker Saturdays off

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