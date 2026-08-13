Amazon expands lockers to more than 750 colleges across the country

Amazon is expanding their lockers to more than 750 colleges and universities across the country.

The lockers provide a secure, self-service place for anyone to pick up their Amazon packages. Having these at campuses nationwide gives students a convenient way to receive orders close to where they live and study.

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According to Amazon, students will be able to get eligible orders delivered to a campus Locker at no additional cost and pick them up on their schedule.

“College students are constantly on the move, and picking up a package should fit into their day—not the other way around,” said Viraj Chatterjee, Vice President, Amazon Transportation. “Expanding Amazon Locker across college and university campuses nationwide puts secure package pickup directly into the flow of campus life.”

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When these packages arrive, Amazon sends an email with instructions for opening the locker and holds the package there for three days.

College students are also able to get discounts with the retailer by signing up for Prime for Young Adults. The membership costs $7.49 per month or $69 annually, customers just need to share their driver's license, passport, or identity card to confirm their age.