Chick-fil-A franchisee sued for religious discrimination after denying worker Saturdays off

Chick-fil-A is famous for being closed on Sundays giving their employees a day of rest. But the U.S. Government is suing one of the fast food chain's franchisees, claiming religious discrimination when it allegedly denied a worker Saturdays off.

The suit is against a franchisee in the Austin, Texas, area. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges that the fired employee originally arranged to have Saturdays off work as a sabbath day that aligned with her religious beliefs, but later found management had scheduled them to work that day. The worker later refused a demotion, and was eventually fired.

The EEOC claims the move violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, by not making a reasonable accommodation for religious belief.

The franchisee and Chick-fil-A corporate have not responded publicly on the lawsuit.