FAA's $835M plan will replace aging control towers, upgrade airports

The federal government is investing more than $835 million to modernize air traffic control facilities across the country.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the money will replace eight aging air traffic control towers and upgrade facilities at 41 airports in 24 states.

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The following airports will have new control towers:



Charleston, South Carolina

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Greer, South Carolina

Lawton, Oklahoma

Pocatello, Idaho

Sacramento, California

San Jose, California

Tamiami, Florida

Many current facilities are decades old, with problems ranging from failing heating and cooling systems to leaking roofs.

The announcement comes after a year of accidents and near misses at major U.S. airports, including a passenger plane striking a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in March.

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“Our controllers are the best in the world and they deserve to work in the best, most modern facilities,”said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “These investments will replace aging infrastructure with modern, state-of-the-art towers and equipment that strengthens safety, improves reliability, and supports the future of the National Airspace System.”

The FAA said the upgrades will improve safety and reliability across the national airspace system.