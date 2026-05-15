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Pickle beer? Check out this Pabst Blue Ribbon and Grillo's Pickles collab

The pickle beer is available at retailers including Walmart, Publix, and Albertsons, among others. PBR also has a "Pickle Beer Finder" on its website.
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Hand-out/Grillo's Pickles
PABST BLUE RIBBON AND GRILLO’S PICKLES DEBUT NEW PICKLE BEER
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Pabst Blue Ribbon and Grillo's Pickles have joined forces for a limited edition pickle beer collaboration.

The companies describe the beer as having a "bright" and "tangy" taste that is "dill-forward" with a 4.7% ABV.

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"It's an easy-drinking, sessionable and refreshing brew that serves as the ultimate sidekick for the summer nights ahead, from the backyard to the beach," the companies said in a press release.

The pickle beer is available at retailers including Walmart, Publix, and Albertsons, among others. PBR also has a "Pickle Beer Finder" on its website.

Grillo's and PBR will also unveil a co-branded paint scheme for a car in the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

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