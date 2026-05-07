‘If you want more, ask’: Chipotle CEO promotes bigger portions

Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright is encouraging customers to ask for extra food when ordering at any of the chain’s thousands of restaurants.

While some extras — such as queso, guacamole and meat — cost more, customers can request additional rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and salsa at no charge.

“If you want more, you should ask for a little more,” Boatwright told Yahoo Finance earlier this week. “I promise you, there’s never a team member on that line that is going to say no to you.”

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“We will continue to put heaping spoonfuls of food in bowls and burritos,” he added.

Chipotle has faced criticism over portion sizes in recent years. In 2024, the company said it implemented employee training to ensure “generous” servings.

“We know that portioning is a core equity of ours in the organization, and we are committed to ensuring that we give the right portion to every guest that walks into the building,” Boatwright told investors in October 2024. “We’ve seen strong improvement, even through our social channels … people posting big burritos, big bowls and really excited about portioning.”

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Earlier this week, Boatwright said the goal of filling burritos and bowls to the maximum remains in place.

“I tell my team all the time, ‘Put as much food in that bowl and burrito as you possibly can,’” he said. “I want the consumer to tell you, ‘It’s too big.’”

Since Boatwright’s directive to increase portion sizes last year, Chipotle’s stock has declined more than 36% over the past 12 months.