These cheesy tots pack hidden vegetables into a crispy bite

They may look like classic tater tots, but these crispy bites are packed with hidden veggies.
Scripps News health and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares a cheesy veggie tots recipe that’s crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside and kid-approved.
Cheddar Veggie ‘Tots’
Makes about 50 1-inch tots or 25 larger tots
Ingredients:
- 2 cups potato, diced
- 1 cup carrots, diced
- 1 cup cauliflower, diced
- ¾ cup shredded cheddar
- ¾ cup oat flour- 1 cup (you can swap in an alternate flour, though you may need more/less)
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 2 tbsp avocado or olive oil
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Instructions:
- Steam the vegetables until tender.
- After steaming, drain and cool veggies slightly until they are safe to work with.
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a mixing bowl, mash the veggies until mostly smooth (a little texture is okay).
- Important: If the mixture feels wet, press it with a paper towel or clean cloth to remove excess moisture.
- To the vegetables, add the eggs, cheddar cheese, flour, and seasonings.
- Mix until fully combined.
- Let sit for 5-10 minutes to allow the flour to absorb moisture.
- If the batter feels too wet and you will not be able to form ‘tots’, add slightly more flour.
- Scoop about 1–2 tablespoons of mixture and shape into small “tot” cylinders using your hands.
TIP: Keeping your hands wet with water helps to prevent the batter from sticking to them.
- Place on a baking sheet lined with a silicone baking mat AND drizzled with 1 tbsp avocado oil.
- Brush the top of the tots with oil for crispiness.
- Bake for 25–30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden and crispy on the outside.
- Let cool for a few minutes to firm up before serving.