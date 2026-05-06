These cheesy tots pack hidden vegetables into a crispy bite

They may look like classic tater tots, but these crispy bites are packed with hidden veggies.

Scripps News health and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares a cheesy veggie tots recipe that’s crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside and kid-approved.

Cheddar Veggie ‘Tots’

Makes about 50 1-inch tots or 25 larger tots

Ingredients:



2 cups potato, diced

1 cup carrots, diced

1 cup cauliflower, diced

¾ cup shredded cheddar

¾ cup oat flour- 1 cup (you can swap in an alternate flour, though you may need more/less)

2 eggs

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp avocado or olive oil

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Instructions:

