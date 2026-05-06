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These cheesy tots pack hidden vegetables into a crispy bite

Scripps News health and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares a cheesy veggie tots recipe that’s crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside and kid-approved. (Scripps News)
A healthy twist on tater tots
Tater Tots
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They may look like classic tater tots, but these crispy bites are packed with hidden veggies.

Scripps News health and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares a cheesy veggie tots recipe that’s crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside and kid-approved.

Cheddar Veggie ‘Tots’

Makes about 50 1-inch tots or 25 larger tots

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups potato, diced
  • 1 cup carrots, diced
  • 1 cup cauliflower, diced
  • ¾ cup shredded cheddar
  • ¾ cup oat flour- 1 cup (you can swap in an alternate flour, though you may need more/less)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 2 tbsp avocado or olive oil

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Instructions:

  • Steam the vegetables until tender.
  • After steaming, drain and cool veggies slightly until they are safe to work with.
  • Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • In a mixing bowl, mash the veggies until mostly smooth (a little texture is okay).
  • Important: If the mixture feels wet, press it with a paper towel or clean cloth to remove excess moisture.
  • To the vegetables, add the eggs, cheddar cheese, flour, and seasonings.
  • Mix until fully combined.
  • Let sit for 5-10 minutes to allow the flour to absorb moisture.
  • If the batter feels too wet and you will not be able to form ‘tots’, add slightly more flour.
  • Scoop about 1–2 tablespoons of mixture and shape into small “tot” cylinders using your hands.
    TIP: Keeping your hands wet with water helps to prevent the batter from sticking to them.
  • Place on a baking sheet lined with a silicone baking mat AND drizzled with 1 tbsp avocado oil.
  • Brush the top of the tots with oil for crispiness.
  • Bake for 25–30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden and crispy on the outside.
  • Let cool for a few minutes to firm up before serving.

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