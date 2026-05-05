U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Scripps News LifeFood and DrinkKitchenista

Actions

These blueberry waffles are perfect for Mother’s Day breakfast in bed

Scripps News health and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a cozy recipe for blueberry waffles, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and perfect for breakfast in bed. (Scripps News)
Make these special Mother's Day blueberry waffles
Waffles
Posted

Skip the crowded brunch this Mother’s Day and bring breakfast to her.

Scripps News health and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a cozy recipe for blueberry waffles, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside and perfect for breakfast in bed.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup rolled oats (blended into flour)
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ cup milk of choice
  • 7-8 soaked medjool dates (or 2-3 tbsp maple syrup)
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ cup frozen blueberries

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | 2-ingredient fudge that’s perfect for an easy Mother’s Day treat

Instructions

  • Add the oats into a dry blender. 
  • Pulse to turn oats into flour. 
  • Add the remaining ingredients except for the blueberries. 
  • Blend to mix until fully incorporated. 
  • Add the blueberries to the blender and pulse to break up slightly. 
  • Pour batter into a preheated and greased waffle iron.
  • Enjoy warm. 

Most Recent

Life
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.