Authorities say veteran that was subject of Tennessee manhunt has been found dead

Officials in Tennessee announced Wednesday that they have located the body of a suspect who was subject to a multi-day manhunt in the state.

The Stewart County Sheriffs Office said Craig Berry, a retired special forces veteran, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Berry was accused of trying to kill his wife. Authorities had been searching for him since Friday, when investigators say his wife was shot in the town of Dover, on the Kentucky border.

They say Barry then fled into the woods before officers arrived. He had extensive survival training, camouflage clothing and was believed to be armed with at least one handgun and extra ammunition.

"We are not ruling out the possibility that he has received some outside assistance after the incident," the sheriff's office wrote.

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Barry was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The U.S. Marshals Service was assisting with the manhunt and investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.